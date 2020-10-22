Healdsburg council race includes five newcomers, one incumbent for three seats

In a year already marked by considerable change, Healdsburg voters are set to remake their City Council, with three of five seats up for grabs in the November election.

Five newcomers and one incumbent who is finishing his first term are vying to guide the city through a historic financial challenge while wrestling with its dual identity as a pricey Wine Country getaway with strong agricultural roots.

The dynamics of the election ensure at least two new faces will join the council in the city of 12,000 people, which already was transformed with the resignation of its mayor earlier this year and the subsequent appointment of its first council member of color in decades.

The current City Council recently appointed a new city manager in Jeff Kay, the former city manager of San Leandro. In addition to committing to work to stabilize Healdsburg’s finances, he said he plans to prioritize outreach to the 30% of city residents who are Latino and address issues of racial inequity he starts in January.

Prospective council members will begin their four-year terms having to face down significant economic challenges from the coronavirus pandemic. Several local businesses have closed permanently and the five-member council will be tasked with continuing to monitor the city’s downsized budget while also trying to reduce its reliance on tourism.

Charlie Duffy, 69, a retired higher-education administrator and 19-year resident, says he’s the right choice to help Healdsburg navigate ongoing budget shortfalls while maintaining critical services. If elected, he also said he would work to increase City Hall’s transparency and engagement with the public, including with the community’s Latino population.

“The current council tends to kick things down the road. I want to work for the people of Healdsburg to create a more dynamic, more welcoming, more prosperous community,” Duffy said. “A lot of people think government should be run like a business. But a government isn’t a business and that’s not what government is about. I really think we could be doing a better job if we adopt that sort of ethos, and allocate resources for the improvement of society as a whole.”

David Jones, 46, a local investment adviser and late entry into the council race, said his more than 20 years working in finance have prepared him well for a smooth entry into governance. His priorities besides managing the city’s budget include reducing the chances of a wildfire at Fitch Mountain Park and Open Space Preserve with fuel-reduction work and increasing resident access to Healdsburg’s green spaces and the Russian River for leisure and recreation.

“I don’t see any quick fixes on COVID-19, so we need to buckle down and work through it. But I’m not just a finance and accounting nerd, I get along with people,” said Jones, a married father of two school-age daughters. “My top goals here are to bring more services to the community and in doing so help enjoy our lifestyle. We live in an ecological wonderland with the mountain and the river, and we need to do more to take advantage of community resources to preserve it.”

First-term Councilman David Hagele, who served as mayor in 2019, is the only incumbent seeking to remain on the council. Councilman Shaun McCaffery, the current vice mayor and the longest-serving council member, and Councilman Joe Naujokas each announced in August they would not run for another term.

That follows a turbulent summer that saw Mayor Leah Gold resign in the face of community blowback over her response to calls for police reforms connected to the local Black Lives Matter movement. Her resignation led to the appointment of business owner Ozzy Jimenez to finish the 2½ years left on her term, and Councilwoman Evelyn Mitchell being named mayor.

Jimenez, 33, is the first person of color to serve on the Healdsburg City Council in almost three decades, and only the third in the city’s 153-year history. Skylaer Palacios, 25, who works as a youth counselor at a foster care nonprofit in Sebastopol, hopes to become the fourth.

The former Miss Sonoma County 2014 is of Latino, Black and Indigenous descent, and said her upbringing in Healdsburg, as well as experiences in the local public school system, give her a leg up on how to guide the city forward. Palacios attended Santa Rosa Junior College and graduated from Sonoma State University with a focus on performing arts. She has the backing of McCaffery and Jimenez, plus Supervisors Susan Gorin and Lynda Hopkins, and several other elected officials across the county.

“I really just want to bring a focus of uplifting families in the community. I feel like there’s been a mass exodus of families, so … sewing back the fabric of the community,” said Palacios, who is also considering joining the U.S. Army Reserve. “Because it has changed a bit, and is not as tightknit, partially due to COVID, but before that as well.”