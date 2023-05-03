Sonoma County residents are invited to learn how to stay safe during fires, earthquakes, floods and other emergencies at a free event in Healdsburg on Saturday.

The Fire & Earthquake Safety Expo, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Healdsburg Community Center, will feature dozens of local first responders and exhibitors.

It is hosted by the city of Healdsburg and the Healdsburg Kiwanis Club, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary and offering the event as a gift to the community, according to club president Dennis Stead.

“We’re preparing for at least 1,500 people, maybe 2,000,” Stead said.

Planned highlights of the event, the first of its kind in Healdsburg, include a landing of Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter, Henry-1, at 11:30 a.m. on the blacktop next to the community center.

Several local fire crews will be on hand with info and giveaways, Stead said, including Healdsburg Fire Department, which is bringing its ladder truck, boasting a 107-foot ladder and a 500-gallon water tank. The city of Healdsburg will also be giving out its revised evacuation maps for residents to use in the event of an emergency.

County officials will also be flying and demonstrating drones at the event, and will screen drone video footage of the recent Russian River flows that impacted Healdsburg and west Sonoma County during the series of atmospheric rivers over the winter.

Other demonstrations will include a mobile earthquake simulator presented by Pacific Gas and Electric Co. that Stead said will allow attendees to feel the rattle and roll effects of a temblor. There will also be a live fire suppression demonstration and preparedness workshops presented in English and Spanish, Stead said.

In addition to onsite parking, attendees will be able to park at the nearby Healdsburg High School, 1024 Prince Ave., and ride a shuttle bus to and from the event.

Stead said the expo will also have kid-friendly activities including hands-on tours of fire department trucks and gear and a free lunch of hot dogs and chili for 500 people, first come first serve.

The Healdsburg Community Center is located at 1557 Healdsburg Ave. in Healdsburg.

Get more details at fireandearthquakesafetyexpohealdsburg.org.