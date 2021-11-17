Healdsburg leaders accused of discriminating against unvaccinated

Healdsburg leaders were hammered with accusations their plans to open City Council chambers to anyone who has received their COVID-19 vaccination discriminates against the unvaccinated and, by extension, people of color.

The criticism came from about a half dozen members of the public who called in during Monday’s regular meeting, which followed the Nov. 1 discussion when officials considered in-person meetings and Councilwoman Skylaer Palacios disclosed she was not vaccinated.

The council agreed to open Monday’s meeting to anyone who’s vaccinated and Palacios was the only city leader to attend remotely.

Talks about in-person meetings continued but were marred by accusations that city leaders are racist. Callers questioned the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines, shown by clinical data to be effective at lessening the spread and severity of COVID-19, and said the council’s public statements on equity are hollow.

“We’re asking you to represent us and we’re asking you to protect our health and advocate for us. Miss Palacios has done that. The rest of you go-alongs and get-alongs have failed miserably,“ said a caller who identified himself as Shelby Pryor, a Sonoma County resident.

It was not clear whether the callers were Healdsburg residents.

Critics alleged discrimination against Palacios, a Healdsburg native with both Black and Indigenous heritage. They also charged that limited meeting access discriminates against people of color and the timing of discussions is suspect given that remote meetings have been fine for months.

“That doesn’t seem very equitable, especially to the only person who is Black, who is the youngest member on the council, who at least, I am almost definitely sure, makes a lot less than everyone on the council does,” Alexander Smith said at the meeting.

The remaining council members objected to the accusations of racism and stressed that vaccine mandates are a public safety and health matter while noting meetings are accessible online.

Sonoma County records show 95% of eligible Healdsburg residents have at least one dose of vaccine and city leaders said they took the entire population into consideration when choosing to open meetings.

“It is safety; it’s a public safety issue and the community has benefited from vaccinated community members. That is why we’re able to meet in person here and there,” Mayor Evelyn Mitchell said during the meeting.

Councilwoman Ariel Kelley said “It is my feeling that I would prefer to be sitting in a very small room with a lot of members of the public, with those who are vaccinated, because that is shown to be the best way to limit transmission of the virus.“

Mitchell said Monday’s meeting could have continued discussions from Nov. 1 about opening meetings to anyone who at least tests negative for COVID-19. That idea was rejected two weeks ago and barely mentioned Monday.

Other callers showed support for city leaders and vaccinations, with Jessica Pilling calling in and explaining virtual meetings make it easier for her to attend while home with three children.

“This is not an issue about race,” she said. “It is a very selfish thing to turn it into something about race in my personal opinion. This is not about equity. Everyone can participate.”

Two weeks ago, Palacios said she is tested regularly for COVID-19 and that she’s concerned for remaining members of the public who want to attend meetings in person.

“That is not equity, that is not equality. That is discrimination,” she said. “That is Jim Crow, the beginning of Jim Crow. And if we carry this and continue this on, it will be spread. These policies spread, so other cities, counties will take the same action.

The City Council voted 4-1, with Palacios opposing, to validate last week’s decision to open meetings to vaccinated residents.

The vote followed a discussion that the mayor said she wanted to avoid since, “Nobody wins.”

“People who feel they’re right and they can come up with all kinds of statistics and things that prove their position and i don’t think anybody ever wins because you don’t change people’s minds on this issue,” she said.

Other city business

In other matters, city leaders voted 5-0 to enter Stage 2 of Healdsburg’s water shortage emergency plan.

Stage 2 targets a 20% reduction in water usage, according to city staff. That’s down from a 40% reduction in Stage 3.

Under this phase, the city is advising several steps to reduce water use. They include:

Not washing sidewalks, driveways and other hard surfaces unless its to eliminate a danger to public safety or health.

Correcting and repairing escape of water through breaks or leaks in plumbing within 72 hours of discovery or notification.

Applying outdoor irrigation during the evening or early morning hours.

Routinely inspecting and repairing irrigation systems.

Avoiding washing privately-owned motor vehicles, trailers or boats unless using a bucket and hose with an automatic shutoff.

Another meeting

The City Council will hold a special meeting 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss policies on cannabis.

The meeting will be held at Healdsburg City Hall, 401 Grove St. The meeting will also be available online via zoom.

