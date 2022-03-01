Healdsburg lights bridge with Ukraine flag colors in show of support

Healdsburg has illuminated the city’s Memorial Bridge with the colors of the Ukranian flag in a display of support for the Eastern European country as the Russian invasion continues.

The bridge was lit with blue and yellow lights on Monday night at the direction of Healdsburg Mayor Ozzy Jimenez, according to a city of Healdsburg Facebook post.

The Healdsburg Memorial Bridge is showcased in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 in Sonoma County, California. @NorthBayNews #ukraine pic.twitter.com/ogc42qXNQE — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) March 1, 2022

The display is “a show of peace, solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine,” the Monday night post said.

The Sonoma County city joins San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, Rome and other places around the world that have lit up landmarks in the embattled country’s colors. See some of them in the gallery above.