Subscribe

Healdsburg lights bridge with Ukraine flag colors in show of support

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
March 1, 2022, 9:11AM
Updated 9 minutes ago

Healdsburg has illuminated the city’s Memorial Bridge with the colors of the Ukranian flag in a display of support for the Eastern European country as the Russian invasion continues.

The bridge was lit with blue and yellow lights on Monday night at the direction of Healdsburg Mayor Ozzy Jimenez, according to a city of Healdsburg Facebook post.

The display is “a show of peace, solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine,” the Monday night post said.

The Sonoma County city joins San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, Rome and other places around the world that have lit up landmarks in the embattled country’s colors. See some of them in the gallery above.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette