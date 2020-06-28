Healdsburg man arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault

Healdsburg police have charged a resident with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, alleging he beat a gas station convenience store employee and fled with stolen items.

Bruno Andreas Gracefecker, 20, of Healdsburg was arrested Saturday and faces two felonies and four misdemeanors, including violating his probation, after the June 20 robbery of the Wine & Country Chevron in the 1400 block of Healdsburg Avenue. Police used video surveillance footage to identify Gracefecker and, after obtaining a search warrant, found some of the stolen items and other evidence of the crime, including the suspect’s vehicle, at his home, police said in a statement.

The employee told Healdsburg police he recognized the suspect from a prior theft of the convenience store located a quarter-mile north of the Highway 101-Dry Creek Road exit. Gracefecker is suspected of entering the convenience store, walking behind the counter and pushing the employee, then repeatedly hitting him with a box full of metal objects, police said.

Gracefecker, who has no prior criminal record as an adult in Sonoma County, remained in custody at the county jail Sunday in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

