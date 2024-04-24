Police: 61-year-old Healdsburg man missing

A 61-year-old Healdsburg man has been missing for over 24 hours, police said.

Marc Rodriguez was last seen at 10 p.m. Monday at his home, the Healdsburg Police Department said in a public alert Tuesday.

Rodriguez has brown hair and brown eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He is believed to have his family’s Goldendoodle, Penny, with him.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about Rodriguez’s location call 911 or Healdsburg police at 707-431-3377.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.