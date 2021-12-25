Healdsburg man suspected in Petaluma DUI, battery on officer

A Healdsburg man is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and threatening Petaluma police officers who tried to arrest him Wednesday evening.

Federico Morales, 24, was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Lakeville Highway at Casa Grande Road, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

He’s suspected of DUI, resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, threatening a peace officer and probation violation.

Officers responded to a minor traffic collision involving two vehicles and advised both drivers to pull to the side of the road.

One of the drivers, Morales, appeared to be intoxicated and became confrontational during a field sobriety test, and threatened officers, police said.

He’s suspected of striking one of the officers while they tried to take him into custody. No major injuries were reported.

The suspect was taken into custody and police determined he was on probation for an unspecified conviction.

