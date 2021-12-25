Subscribe

Healdsburg man suspected in Petaluma DUI, battery on officer

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 24, 2021, 5:07PM

A Healdsburg man is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and threatening Petaluma police officers who tried to arrest him Wednesday evening.

Federico Morales, 24, was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Lakeville Highway at Casa Grande Road, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

He’s suspected of DUI, resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, threatening a peace officer and probation violation.

Officers responded to a minor traffic collision involving two vehicles and advised both drivers to pull to the side of the road.

One of the drivers, Morales, appeared to be intoxicated and became confrontational during a field sobriety test, and threatened officers, police said.

He’s suspected of striking one of the officers while they tried to take him into custody. No major injuries were reported.

The suspect was taken into custody and police determined he was on probation for an unspecified conviction.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette