Healdsburg marks St. Patrick’s Day with parade

Revelers dressed in green flocked to downtown Healdsburg early Thursday for the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The 7 a.m. event, the first in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, started at Sanderson Ford on Healdsburg Avenue, made its way around Healdsburg Plaza and back again.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6NHL44Dn594">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Top o’ the morning to you from Healdsburg, California — the biggest little St. Patrick’s Day parade in Wine Country!🍀🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/fguVkw5OPe — Rick Green (@EditorRAG) March 17, 2022

Sponsored by the city in partnership with the Healdsburg Kiwanis Club, the parade has been called “the biggest shortest parade in the world.”

Festivities will also include afternoon Celtic music and Shiloh Irish Step Dancers from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at Plaza Park.