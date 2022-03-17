Subscribe

Healdsburg marks St. Patrick’s Day with parade

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
March 17, 2022, 7:57AM
Revelers dressed in green flocked to downtown Healdsburg early Thursday for the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The 7 a.m. event, the first in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, started at Sanderson Ford on Healdsburg Avenue, made its way around Healdsburg Plaza and back again.

Sponsored by the city in partnership with the Healdsburg Kiwanis Club, the parade has been called “the biggest shortest parade in the world.”

Festivities will also include afternoon Celtic music and Shiloh Irish Step Dancers from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at Plaza Park.

