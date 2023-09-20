Three Florida residents are suspected of trying to sell counterfeit Apple products and jewelry before being arrested Tuesday in Healdsburg.

Maarco Miclescu, 23, Avrinte Miclescu, 31 and Cristina Sirbu, 28, were each arrested on suspicion of possessing counterfeit trademarked goods and gold for sale, according to the Healdsburg Police Department.

They’re each in custody at the Sonoma County jail in lieu of $750,000 bail.

About 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a person reported to police that the suspects tried to sell him a gold chain in the Vineyard Plaza parking lot at Mill and Vine streets, officials said.

“The reporting party felt that the nature of the interaction was suspicious and alerted police,” Healdsburg police wrote in a Facebook post.

Investigators searched the suspects’ vehicle. They found about 30 counterfeit Apple watches and ear pods, at least 20 pieces of suspected counterfeit gold jewelry, gift cards and more than $2,500 in cash.

Jail records show the suspects may be arraigned Thursday in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa.

