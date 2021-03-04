Healdsburg police investigating after man shot

Healdsburg officers on Wednesday continued to investigate what they suspect is a gang-related shooting that injured a man over the weekend and led to the arrest of two others after the search of a nearby home turned up multiple weapons, high-capacity magazines and drugs for sale, police said.

The shooting, reported at 8:41 p.m. on Saturday, prompted a flurry of 911 calls about gunshots on Healdsburg’s Ward Street, a residential street off Healdsburg Avenue east of Highway 101, Healdsburg Police Sgt. Nick Castaneda said.

A man was admitted to an area hospital with at least one gunshot wound sometime after, prompting another call to police.

The man, who was treated and released from the hospital later that night, did not cooperate with officers, Castaneda said. Police were looking into the possibility of there being multiple shooters, he added.

The initial investigation pointed to the shooting being a targeted, gang incident, as it appeared the suspects and the victim knew each other before, Castaneda said, though he did not elaborate.

Joahan Maldando-Nieto, 20, was arrested on suspicion of several counts, including possession of a machine gun, a high-capacity magazine and narcotics for sale after officers conducted a probation search at his home near the shooting scene, police said.

Maldando-Nieto was also arrested on suspicion of violating the terms of his probation, as was Jose Francisco Maldanado, another resident of the house.

A third person, Anahi Chavez Magana, 19, of Healdsburg, was arrested a day after the shooting on suspicion of being an accessory to a crime, concealing evidence and carrying a loaded firearm, Castaneda said, adding that she was “associated with” the two men arrested.

Castaneda did not respond to emailed questions on Wednesday regarding the nature of Chavez Magana’s arrest or her connection to the pair.

None of the three appeared in custody at the Sonoma County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, online records showed, and prosecutors were still undecided on whether to file charges against them in the case as of Wednesday afternoon, Sonoma County District Attorney spokesman Brandon Gilbert said.

Castaneda declined to release additional information about the shooting investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Healdsburg Police Department at 707-431-3377 and reference case number 21-208.

Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.