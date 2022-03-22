Healdsburg police: Suspects arrested with catalytic converter theft gear

Two East Bay men were arrested in Healdsburg this week after police found them in possession of tools commonly used in catalytic converter thefts, authorities said.

The arrests came during a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Healdsburg Avenue, according to Healdsburg police Sgt. John Haviland.

The driver, Gerardo Estrada, 40, of Richmond, and his passenger, Edgar Samuel Gonzalezcastro, 33, of El Sobrante, were both wanted on warrants. Estrada was on probation.

Police found a hydraulic vehicle jack and a power saw in the vehicle, which are tools that Healdsburg police “have found in every case involving catalytic converter thefts,” Haviland said.

They also found a methamphetamine pipe, police said.

Both men were booked into Sonoma County Jail for the warrants, and on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of burglary tools.

Estrada was also suspected of possession of drug paraphernalia.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.