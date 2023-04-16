Healdsburg police: Teenager arrested after gun found in vehicle following high-speed chase

A 17-year-old Chico resident was arrested Thursday morning after a police chase, during which speeds approached 100 mph, that ended in a crash in Healdsburg, according to authorities.

Healdsburg Police Department officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation about 1:30 a.m. on Dry Creek Road, near Highway 101, according to a news release from the department.

After an officer turned on their emergency lights and sirens, the driver of the vehicle fled south on the highway.

On April 13th, 2023, at about 130 AM, HPD officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on Dry Creek Rd.... Posted by Healdsburg Police Department on Thursday, April 13, 2023

After about 5 miles, the driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control and crashed in the 4000 block of Westside Road, in southwest Healdsburg, according to the release.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.8711135&lat=38.5650609&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The 17-year-old suspect was not injured but was evaluated by medical professionals.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a sawed-off shotgun in the front passenger seat, two bottles of alcohol and a “large” amount of rifle, handgun, and shotgun ammunition.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possessing a short-barreled rifle, evading police and having a loaded firearm after being prohibited from doing so, according to the release.

The teenager was booked into Los Guilicos Juvenile Hall in Santa Rosa.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.