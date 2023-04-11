Healdsburg rescinds water shortage requirements, preschool plan progresses

With concerns about the long-standing drought now in many local communities’ rear view, Healdsburg City Council has decided to end the city’s water-shortage mandate.

The council’s action also means residents will no longer have to pay a monthly 6% water-shortage surcharge, according to a city staff report.

In a 5-0 vote, during its April 3 meeting, council rescinded the edict that had called for residents to reduce the city’s overall water usage by 20%. The move followed Gov. Gavin Newsom’s late March decision to ease statewide drought restrictions, which had called for a voluntary 15% reduction in water use across California.

“Due to increases in stored water and Governor Newson’s recent (executive order), the city of Healdsburg no longer has a regulatory requirement or water supply shortage that requires mandatory conservation measures,” according to a city staff report.

In Healdsburg, the 20% water-usage reduction order had been in place since May 2021.

Any remaining state water-usage restrictions will remain in place until December, according to the California State Water Board. Those include: watering that leads to excessive outdoor runoff; washing cars without an automatic shutoff nozzle; outdoor watering within 48 hours of at least 1/4 inch of rainfall; watering decorative grass; and filling ponds, lakes or fountains without a recirculation pump.

In other news, council unanimously approved a motion to authorize a construction contract with DMG Builders that would move the city one step closer toward opening a full-day, licensed preschool program at the Healdsburg Community Center.

In 2018, concerns were voiced about the need for expanded preschool options in Healdsburg, which eventually led to a plan to establish the Healdsburg Community Center as a preschool site.

The project, however, stalled because of the pandemic and the Kincaid fire. But it resumed in 2021 after the city voted to contract the YWCA as the preschool operator, according to Mark Themig, Healdsburg’s community services director.

Since the facility hadn’t been upgraded in about 30 years, officials figured it would need new kitchenettes, flooring, paint and electrical upgrades. However, what officials didn’t anticipate were needed upgrades to the building’s fire alarm system, sprinklers and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.

The added expenses increased project costs by about $305,000, for a total of $530,400. The additional costs would be covered by the Community Services Capital Fund, which would otherwise pay for “all kinds of needs,” such as deferred maintenance, Themig told council.

Residents who spoke during council’s public comment segment, supportedthe preschool improvement program and spoke about a significant need to for early childhood programs. City leaders agreed that, despite the higher-than-anticipated cost, this plan is an investment in the city’s future.

“I feel very grateful that we have this opportunity because... it benefits the community at large and especially the kids,” Council Member Chris Herrod said. “It’s such a win-win. There’s definitely some sticker shock here, but I think the community need here is really overwhelming in terms of that.”

In a separate vote, City Council approved the tentative map for the Saggio Hills affordable housing development 3-0, with recusals by Vice Mayor David Hagele and Mayor Ariel Kelley, who cited conflicts of interest.

The Saggio Hills development, a 260-acre site in northern Healdsburg, will include 118 units of affordable housing on a 12.3-acre section, according to Linda Ruffing, planning consultant for Healdsburg.

The 118-affordable units will consist of 90 apartments, 10 two-story townhouse duplexes and 18 units that are still to be determined for either rental or ownership, Ruffing said.

The site will also include a community building, outdoor amphitheater, children’s playground, a community garden, connections to local trails and 173 parking spaces, according to a staff report.

The project will be developed by Freebird Development Company, which is also developing an affordable housing site in Bennett Valley.

In his update to council, Healdsburg City Manager Jeff Kay, announced that the Bird bike program, which places bikes at specific locations around the city to be rented by riders, has returned to the city.

The program was initially suspended in January due to a staffing shortage.

“Here’s hoping we have a stable program going forward and decent weather,” he said.

