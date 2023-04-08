Healdsburg students mark Pioneer Day with lessons, traditions from past

There was period dress, a butter-making race, a gold panning demonstration and an homage to Coquille tribal traditions.

Fourth grade students at Healdsburg’s Fitch Mountain Elementary School marked Pioneer Day on Thursday with lessons about 19th century work, food and fun.

The two-day event, which continues Wednesday, is meant to introduce students to life in California in the 1840s, a formative period in the history of the Golden State.