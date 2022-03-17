Subscribe

Healdsburg teenager reported missing

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 17, 2022, 8:46AM
Updated 1 hour ago

A 16-year-old Healdsburg girl was reported missing by her family this week, police said.

Gisela Marie Leos Cisneros was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black cargo pants and white Nike shoes, police said. Her family told authorities she was missing on Monday.

The Healdsburg Police Department is asking anyone with information about her location to call 707-431-3377 and reference case 22-289.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette