Healdsburg teenager reported missing

A 16-year-old Healdsburg girl was reported missing by her family this week, police said.

Gisela Marie Leos Cisneros was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black cargo pants and white Nike shoes, police said. Her family told authorities she was missing on Monday.

The Healdsburg Police Department is asking anyone with information about her location to call 707-431-3377 and reference case 22-289.

