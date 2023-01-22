Officials have labeled a Mendocino County RV park and resort a “menace to public health” and ordered Saturday for it to close, weeks after a sinkhole stranded residents and visitors at the property.

Mendocino County Code Enforcement officers on Friday inspected the site of Creekside Cabins, located near Willits, and discovered overflowing RV septic tanks had covered the resort's ground with sewage, according to a public health order issued Saturday. Sewage from the property also was found being drained into an adjacent creek.

Mendocino County Public Health Officer Dr. Andrew Coren ordered the property to close and its residents to evacuate by 5 p.m. Friday after it was determined bacteria in the property’s water posed an immediate threat.

Residents have awaited the installation — slated for Tuesday — of a temporary bridge to leave the area after a sinkhole appeared before New Year’s and swallowed a private road that served as the property’s lone entrance and exit.

Sewer processing, in addition to other basic services like trash removal, has been on hold for the cabins, located off Highway 101 between Arnold and Willits, as crews scrambled to construct a safe entry onto the property.

Caltrans announced Dec. 31 that maintenance and repair of the private road was the responsibility of the property’s owner, Teresa Thurman. Since then, however, Thurman has indicated she will not take action to fix the hole, according to the county.

The issue was then referred to Mendocino County Code Enforcement, and Caltrans, which opted to install the temporary span to help people leave the property.

Thurman has not responded to The Press Democrat’s calls for comment since Jan. 4.

Those who chose to stay at the property once the temporary bridge is removed Friday do so at their own risk, the county said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at 707-521-5209 or kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.