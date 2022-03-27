Hear from Sonoma County schools superintendent candidates at this April forum

The public will have an opportunity to hear from all three candidates running for Sonoma County superintendent of schools in an April forum hosted by Cradle to Career Sonoma County.

The forum, scheduled for the evening of April 7, will allow Amie Carter, Brad Coscarelli and Ron Calloway to speak on a wide range of education issues and address questions from the public.

“We felt it was important that someone hold a forum that focused on the whole spectrum of education that this potion has some influence on,” said Kathy Goodacre, CEO of the Career Technical Education Foundation Sonoma County. She also is part of the Cradle to Career Operations Team.

Laura Alamillo, dean of the Sonoma State University School of Education, will moderate, joined by a panel of three other people who will ask questions of the candidates, Goodacre said.

Questions will focus largely on the topics related to Cradle to Career’s goals, which include kindergarten readiness, academic success and college and career readiness.

The public, who can attend virtually or in person, are encouraged to register in advance for the event. Questions can be submitted through that registration form.

Calloway, Coscarelli and Carter are vying for the county superintendent of schools post, a position established in the state Constitution. County superintendents are tasked with oversight of local school districts’ fiscal stability, as well as administration of services provided by the county office of education, including special education and other academic support.

Steve Herrington, who has served as the county’s school chief since 2011, is set to retire at the end of the year.

Calloway is superintendent of the Mark West Union School District, a position he has held for 11 years.

Coscarelli is principal of Hidden Valley Elementary School in Santa Rosa City Schools. Before that, he was principal of Santa Rosa High School for eight years.

Carter is assistant superintendent of education services for the Marin County Office of Education.

The event will take place at the Sonoma County Office of Education Teacher Learning Center, 5340 Skylane Boulevard, Santa Rosa. It will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and run until 7 p.m.

Spanish translation will be available for both the in-person and virtual version of the forum.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.