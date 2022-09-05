Heat warning extended to Thursday

The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warning to Thursday, with the “risk level” for heat related illness for people, animals and pets in the interior North Bay expected to reach extreme.

Weather officials had previously forecast that temperatures would begin easing on Wednesday.

In Sonoma County, temperatures are expected to remain in the triple digits for most of the week, with some places reaching at least 110 degrees.

The mercury will quickly climb into dangerous territory today, weather officials said.

In Santa Rosa, temperatures are expected to hit between 104 and 106 degrees. Petaluma could get to 104, and Healdsburg and Cloverdale could reach 109 and 110, respectively.

Brooke Bingaman, a weather service forecaster, said interior North Bay residents will have to endure triple digit temperatures through the week. But she said temperatures on Wednesday could ease back down to the 90s due to a short-lived the low pressure system.

Then on Thursday, she said, temperatures will again climb. On Thursday, Santa Rosa should see between 104 and 106; 102 for Petaluma; and 108 for both Healdsburg and Cloverdale.

Authorities advise area residents and visitors to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

State Sen. Mike McGuire announced on his Facebook page that several wildfire precautions are being taken due to the “extreme fire danger” in the coming week.

He said “the State of California will be deploying enhanced fire fighting resources to Lake, Mendocino and Sonoma Counties. Additional fire engines, bulldozers, water tenders and personnel will be in place and ready to respond if needed.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.