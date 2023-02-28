At least two Tahoe-area ski resorts were closed Tuesday due to heavy snow.

With several feet of snow forecast to fall in Olympic Valley Tuesday, Palisades Tahoe ski resort announced it was closing ski lifts on both sides of its mountain for “the safety of our employees and of our guests.”

In a news release sent out Tuesday morning, and on Twitter, the resort reported that it had received 38 inches, more than three feet, of snow in the past 24 hours. In addition, the resort announced that another 38 inches of snow is expected to fall during the day, as a blizzard warning remains in effect in the Sierras until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Palisades Tahoe is CLOSED today: We received 38 inches of snow in the last 24 hours and have another 38"+ in the forecast for the next 24 hours. @NWSReno has issued a Blizzard Warning in effect until 4am tomorrow. 1/2 — Palisades Tahoe Mtn Ops (@palisadesops) February 28, 2023

According to the National Weather Service’s Reno office, blizzard conditions will continue to pound the greater Lake Tahoe region throughout the day, with the heaviest snowfall predicted to hit in the evening.

10:00 AM Radar Update | Blizzard conditions will continue in the Sierra today. Steady snowfall will continue across W. NV, with a heavier band expected to roll through during the evening commute. Avoid unnecessary travel! Roads: https://t.co/IHv76NNM5c & https://t.co/9qzK0DiNAG pic.twitter.com/SEVrMbQumH — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 28, 2023

Other ski resorts in the area are also closing or reducing the number of lifts running due to blizzard conditions.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort announced on Twitter it was closing for the day due to the storm’s intensity.

6:46 | We have made the tough decision to CLOSE for the day. We are unable to keep up on mitigation due to storm intensity. Mountain operations teams are continuing to work very hard so that we can have an epic powder day tomorrow. — Kirkwood Conditions (@KWconditions) February 28, 2023

Heavenly Ski resort on Twitter said that conditions will be “dynamic” Tuesday, though the resort was planning for an 11 a.m. opening.

7:05 | Today will be dynamic, and we are planning for an 11:00 AM opening. We have been working hard to dig out, conduct snow safety work, and plow parking lots. With that being said, we are going to need some time and we are still in the midst of a Blizzard Warning from the NWS. — HeavenlyConditions (@HVconditions) February 28, 2023

Beyond the slopes, several highways and roads in Placer County and throughout the Sierras are closed today, including I-80 between Applegate and the Nevada state line, due to blizzard conditions, according to Caltrans. Both Caltrans and the National Weather Service advise people avoid necessary travel in the region.