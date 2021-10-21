Here’s how much rain fell overnight in Sonoma County

Just over an inch of rain fell overnight in parts of Sonoma County, and the wet weather is expected to continue as a series of fall storms soaks the Bay Area.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service anticipated scattered showers throughout the day on Thursday before another hefty dose of rain arrives after dark.

By 8 a.m. Thursday, rain gauges in Sebastopol, Healdsburg and at the Sonoma County airport had measured about a half inch of precipitation over the previous 24 hours.

Petaluma saw 0.39 inch and Bodega Bay got 0.2.

A Cazadero gauge measured 1.05 inches of rain. Another in Seaview, east of Fort Ross, recorded 0.94 inches, according to the weather service.

Those coastal communities saw among the highest levels of precipitation recorded in Sonoma County over the 24-hour period. Those amounts represented less than half of the rainfall that fell the previous night, when the Seaview rain gauge measured 2.3 inches.

But the heaviest downpours are yet to come in what meteorologists are calling a “parade of storms” that began Sunday and is set to stretch into next week.

The storm expected to arrive Thursday night will soak Sonoma County into Friday morning before the rain dies down that afternoon, said weather service meteorologist Jeff Lorber.

The next round of precipitation is then set to arrive Saturday afternoon and kick up on Sunday morning, when forecasters are predicting the heaviest downpour yet.

The heavy rain anticipated on Sunday is triggering concerns of possible flooding and landslides, Lorber said.

“Those will be really a concern throughout the day Sunday into Monday,” he said.

(Track the wet weather using the real-time radar map below)

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.