Pride Month is here and in Sonoma County there are several ways to celebrate the diversity, resilience and accomplishments of LGBTQ+ individuals.

Recognized nationwide in June, Pride Month provides an opportunity for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community and its allies to come together and celebrate. It is also a significant period for fostering acceptance, promoting equal rights and raising awareness about LGBTQ+ issues.

Local events include drag performances, wine events, dance shows, pool parties, parades and more. Some events will dedicate a portion of the money raised back into the community for local LGBTQ+ nonprofits and services.

Here’s a roundup of events through the end of June:

Thursday, June 1

Pride Event in the Sonoma Plaza: To kick off the first day of Pride Month, an extra flag will be raised over Sonoma City Hall to honor the Valley’s LGBTQ+ community. The public is invited to take part in the Sonoma Valley Pride Flag Raising Ceremony with Mayor Sandra Lowe, who will be welcoming attendees. There will also be a procession around the square. Free. 5:30 p.m. 453 First St. E, Sonoma. pdne.ws/3Mz7MOF

Friday, June 2

Pride Movie Night on Old Courthouse Square: Grab a blanket, your low-back lawn chairs and order dinner from a downtown Santa Rosa restaurant for an outdoor showing of the LGBTQ+ favorite, “Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert.” The event is hosted by Jan Wahl. It’s open seating and Pride Bar opens at 6 p.m. The movie starts at 7 p.m. Free. 6 p.m. 600 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/428hs8o

Friday, June 2

Pride Fiesta “Al Cien”: This is a Latinx dance party with DJ Rotten Robbie at La Rosa Tequileria and Grill. The event is 21 and older. $20. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 500 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/3q6xsKV

Saturday, June 3

Sonoma County Pride 2023: The 38th annual Sonoma County Pride Celebration is three days worth of events and activities. The theme for the celebration is “Community,” which aims to honor how each person is a unique individual, yet united. Music and performances will be held throughout the event. The parade begins at noon in Old Courthouse Square. Free 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 600 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/435qlBe

Saturday, June 3

GayDars’s Boogie Nights After Party: Join Lolita Hernandez and her radical drag sisters Aubrey D O’night, Deja More and Billie Jean Queen as they dazzle with a drag show at the Flamingo Resort and Spa in Santa Rosa.The queer dance party continues with the beats from DJ Lady Char and Luke Dice. There’s also a Studio 54 Lounge where attendees can groove to disco tunes under the mirror ball or chill out with divas of the 1970s. This event is 21 and older. $20. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa. pdne.ws/437tgt8

Saturday, June 3

Queer Pride Matinee Concert and Eli Conley Album Release at the Lost Church: Indie folk singer-songwriter Eli Conley and soulful self-proclaimed “queer Jewitch song-tender” Lauren Arrow are playing a Queer Pride Matinee Concert at the Lost Church in Santa Rosa. The show is all ages and wheelchair accessible. $15. 1-4 p.m. Between Ross Street and Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa (Use 427 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa for GPS). pdne.ws/43HHsZR

Saturday, June 3

Standing on Ceremony: Join the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center for a staged reading of “Standing on Ceremony” or “The Gay Marriage Plays,” a series of vignettes focused on marriage within the LGBTQ+ community. The show is recommended for those 13 and older. $10. 7:30 p.m. 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale. pdne.ws/3q6ZaYa

Sunday, June 4

Wigs and Waffle Drag Brunch: Graton Resort and Casino hosts Sonoma County Pride’s 2nd annual “Wigs and Waffles” Pride Brunch at 630 Park Steakhouse. The over-the-top and most fabulous brunch is hosted by Sonoma County native Mrs. Princess Panocha with Mary Vice and Kochina Rude. Guests may have to share tables. Show begins at 11 a.m. $85. 10:30 a.m. 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. pdne.ws/3q4lAsV

Sunday, June 4

Aqua Boogie Pool Party: Performances by Kiesza, Mo Heart and Crystal Waters at Graton Resort and Casino. DJs for the event are DJ John Parker, Luke Dice and Joe Gauthereaux. $35 and up. 1-6 p.m. 288 Golf Course Drive W., Rohnert Park. pdne.ws/3MpQRhi

Sunday, June 4

Queens in Wine Country Drag Brunch at Fairmont Sonoma: Enjoy a delicious brunch, celebratory cocktails and glittering live performances by some of the most fabulous Kings and Queens in the business including Bobby Friday, Kylie Minono, Mahlae Balenciaga and Hera Wynn. Tickets include a brunch buffet and a mimosa or Bloody Mary to get the party started. VIP ticket holders can enjoy all of the above plus bottomless mimosas. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Face2Face Sonoma County. This event is 21 and older. $89 or $139 for VIP. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 Boyes Blvd., Sonoma. pdne.ws/43mlf3L