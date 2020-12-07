High surf warning issued for Sonoma County beaches

Beachgoers are urged extreme caution once again while a beach hazard statement from the National Weather Service and a high surf warning are in place Monday and Tuesday for beaches from Sonoma County to Monterey Bay.

The beach hazard statement, warning of sneaker waves and rip currents, began at 9 a.m. Monday and will continue through 5 p.m. Around that time, the National Weather Service expects the swell to transition into more intense and more frequent large breakers.

Those large breakers are expected to continue through 5 p.m. Tuesday, said meteorologist Anna Schneider. Throughout the entirety of the warning, people should exercise extreme caution at the beach: avoiding coastal jetties and never turning their back to the ocean.

The National Weather Service has issued several beach hazard statements in recent weeks, as winter storm fronts move down from the northwest. The swell affecting tides along the Bay Area early this week is from a storm system in the Gulf of Alaska, Schneider said.

While the waves during the beach hazard statement will begin slowly, with forerunner waves occurring every 21 to 25 seconds, the rhythm will quicken as the swell builds, Schneider said.

Heading into late Monday and early Tuesday, waves reaching 15 to 18 feet and occurring every 17 to 20 seconds are possible. By the end of the warning, waves could reach up to 25 feet or more, according to the warning.

