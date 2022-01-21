Wind advisory issued for most of Bay Area

Strong winds are expected in Sonoma County and the rest of the San Francisco Bay Area through Saturday, with gusts up to 70 mph in places, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory.

The expected winds led the weather service to issue a high wind warning on Friday for the North Bay hills. The warning lasts through 11 a.m. Saturday.

The wind advisory, issued Thursday afternoon, covers the North Bay, East Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains and San Francisco Peninsula.

Winds are expected to reach 20 to 35 mph across most the Bay Area, excluding the South Bay, she said.

Gusts as strong as 50 to 70 mph are expected near Mount Tamalpais in Marin County and the hills around Cloverdale, said Sarah McCorkle, a weather service meteorologist.

Main changes for the overnight shift has been to upgrade the North Bay Mountains to a High Wind Warning through 11 am Sat. Strongest winds Fri night into Saturday am. SF Bay shoreline has been added to Wind Advisory. Event on track and winds starting to arrive now in the hills. pic.twitter.com/QxilaiLvwy — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 21, 2022

In Santa Rosa, wind gusts will reach 30 to 40 mph and are expected to be the strongest early Saturday morning around 4 to 5 a.m., McCorkle said. They should die down by around noon.

McCorkle advised residents to be aware of fallen tree limbs, avoid downed power lines, secure loose objects outside and be careful driving high-profile vehicles.

If you see a downed power line, stay away from it and call 911 immediately. To report tree branches or limbs near power lines, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

The weather service has also issued a water gale warning due to heavy winds over the ocean, but there is no hazardous surf advisory, McCorkle said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.