High winds knock out power to 300 PG&E customers in Sonoma County

Strong winds tore across the North Bay overnight Sunday, toppling trees and power lines while reaching over 80 mph at the highest peaks.

In Sonoma County, around 300 Pacific Gas & Electric customers lost power overnight, mainly in the hills east of Healdsburg, according to utility spokesman J.D. Guidi.

Guidi said crews have been dispatched to impacted areas and aim to restore power to around 100 customers by Monday afternoon.

The blustery weather came amid a high wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service for areas at elevations of 1,000 feet or higher.

At 4 p.m. on Monday, the advisory will be upgraded to a high wind warning due to winds forecast to reach 60-70 mph at locations from Big Sur to the North Bay mountains. The warning is set to expire at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The forecast winds, coupled with unseasonably warm temperatures, prompted the weather service to issue a rare winter fire weather watch for large swaths of Central California. But thanks to recent winter rainstorms in the North Bay, a similar alert is unlikely for Sonoma County, said weather service meteorologist Matt Mehle.

“The fire threat is a lot lower than in Central California and Southern California,” Mehle said.

On Sunday night and early Monday morning, winds reached speeds of 87 mph at Pine Flat Road in the Healdsburg hills and 77 mph at St. Helena, according to the weather service. Strong gusts also exceeded 40 mph in areas throughout Sonoma County, Mehle said.

The high winds followed a streak of temperature records set Sunday, including in Santa Rosa, where the high reached 74, breaking the previous mark of 71 set in 1991.

High temperatures are forecast to again reach the mid-70s in much of the North Bay on Monday.

