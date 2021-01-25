High winds will heighten risks of mid-week heavy rains

High winds will continue through the onset of the atmospheric river expected to hit the Bay Area Tuesday, a confluence that weather officials said should heighten residents’ vigilance to prepare for effects such as power outages and downed trees.

“We’ll see even stronger winds trying to pass through the region,” said Brayden Murdock, National Weather Service meteorologist. “Unfortunately, this is going to be affecting a lot of folks.”

The new high wind watch, issued Monday morning, goes into effect Tuesday evening, about 21 hours after a wind advisory in place through Monday night expires. It overlaps with a flash flood warning issued Sunday, which will be in place from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

Southerly wind speeds will range from 15 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 or 60 mph also expected.

Because the wind will increase the chance of power outages, Murdock said, even residents living in areas less likely to be impacted by flooding should prepare. They should charge needed devices and fasten down loose items outdoors.

Wind also exacerbates the risk of trees falling when accompanied by the heavy rains expected as the atmospheric river makes its way southward. Weather and county emergency officials have reminded residents to prepare a “go-bag” of needed supplies in case they need to evacuate their homes.

The warning is particularly relevant for people living in or near the Walbridge, Glass and Hennessey fire scars. Debris and mud flows are a risk attached to the expected 4 to 6 inches of rainfall that Sonoma County may see during the storm.

“Don’t think this is anything (like) we’ve seen recently,” Murdock said. “This is something that we haven’t seen for a bit.”

Non-burn scar and urban areas could also see water ponding in low lying areas with poor drainage, according to the flood warning.

“We also cannot rule out slides or wash outs in areas of steep terrain,” it said.

Murdock said residents who may be impacted by power outages or flooding should arrange to be in some regular contact with family members or friends.

“Let people know you’re going to be home so they can check on you,” he said.

You can sign up to receive emergency alerts from the county at SoCoAlert.com. Text your zip code to 888777 to opt in to Nixle alerts, or sign up online to receive email, text or voice messages with alerts and advisories.

If you are in an area with limited cell service, or experience a power outage, a battery-powered weather emergency radio allows you to receive critical messages from the National Weather Service.

