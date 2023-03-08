Work crews hope weather on the Sonoma Coast cooperates enough Wednesday that they can finish paving the newly constructed stretch of Highway 1 at Gleason Beach and allow motorists onto it for the very first time Wednesday night.

But the rain has to hold off and temperatures stay high enough to allow the pavement to cure. If not the road opening will likely have to wait until late next week, given wet weather in the forecast, Caltrans spokesman Jeff Weiss said.

Either way, the opening is finally nigh for the new span across Scotty Creek after nearly a decade and a half of debate, planning and temporary fixes to account for erosion along the coastal bluff that carries the popular, scenic roadway.

Now in its third year of construction, the $30-plus-million project between Bodega Bay and Jenner was designed principally to move motorists away from the crumbling coastline, where the bluffs are losing up to 14 inches a year to the erosive forces of wind, waves, storm surge and seepage.

At least 12 homes on the undermined bluff have been destroyed, removed or fallen into the ocean.

The southbound highway also has buckled and cracked in places, forcing Caltrans to move lanes inland and impose other temporary conditions to keep traffic moving along the coast.

The realignment moves the highway up to 400 feet away from the existing roadway in a sweeping curve that includes an 850-foot bridge across Scotty Creek.

Additional work is still to come this year, including removal of a concrete culvert that impedes fish passage at the mouth of Scotty Creek as well as parts of the old highway to allow restoration of the surrounding wetlands.

Some of the old highway will remain as access road to existing structures.

Improvements for public access to the adjacent beach, managed by Sonoma County Regional Parks, also are in store, as well as an extension of the California Coastal Trail, Weiss said.

“A lot of stuff still to be done has to do with ecological and beautification issues,” he said Tuesday. “The heavy construction, the road building will be mostly done tomorrow.”

