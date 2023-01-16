Highway 37 still closed Monday, as flooding concerns continue

Highway 37 in Marin County remains closed Monday morning due to flooding from the Novato Creek, according to Caltrans.

Each direction of the 21-mile highway that stretches along San Pablo Bay through Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties, was closed between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue near Novato, officials said.

The shutdown began Saturday.

As of Monday morning, there was still no estimated time for when the highway would reopen, said CHP Officer Darrel Horner.

Authorities continue to worry about the nearby creek as the rain continues to fall.

According to a tweet from Caltrans, “the creek will swell, with the danger of it overflowing the levy again.”

Highway 37 has a well-documented issue with flooding. In 2017, it had to be shut down for several weeks due to heavy rainfall.

Authorities have estimated Highway 37 will be underwater by 2050 and that it will cost billions to fix it.

State legislators have considered a number of plans to keep the flood-prone highway from being inundated by rising waters, including building an elevated road that spans the existing highway.

But lawmakers couldn’t reach a consensus and the measure stalled last year in the state Assembly.

Flooding near Novato also continues to cause delays for some Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit routes, agency officials said Monday.

Many of the trips Sunday were delayed by at least 15 minutes and at most 30 minutes because the flooding caused, “speed restrictions and subsequent train delays,” officials said in an email.

Monday, a bus bridge was established between the Novato Hamilton and Novato Downtown stops because of flooding at Hanna Ranch Road, according to an email from SMART.

Delays up to 20 minutes are expected for most routes. Trip 11/southbound was canceled due to delays.

