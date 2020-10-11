Highway traffic to be rerouted for northern Sonoma County repave work

A section of Highway 128 near Geyserville will be reduced to one lane and several Highway 101 ramps in northern Sonoma County will be closed this week as Caltrans begins paving work on Monday.

The roadwork is scheduled to run through Friday to complete the highway maintenance project before the start of the rainy season, according to Jeff Weiss, Caltrans regional spokesman.

Road crews will begin work Monday on the 1-mile stretch of Highway 128, between Alexander Valley and River Rock roads. They will continue the two-day paving job on Tuesday, maintaining a one-way traffic control each day from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Repaving work is set to begin on three Highway 101 ramps on Wednesday and last through Friday. Crews will start with the northbound off-ramp at Central Healdsburg, closing it from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and marking alternate routes for motorists.

For the remainder of the week, highway ramp closures will move to Windsor, starting with the southbound on-ramp at Shiloh Road on Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Friday, crews will finalize the repaving project with work from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the northbound on-ramp at Shiloh Road.

