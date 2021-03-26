Hikers help rescue abandoned bearded dragon from Taylor Mountain

Two women helped rescue a pet bearded dragon while they were hiking Sunday at Taylor Mountain, according to a Facebook post from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The women, named Jean Ann and Sandy, first spotted the lizard, which appeared to be abandoned, near the trail. While the women were discussing how to rescue the animal, two off-duty sheriff’s office employees walking by overheard their conversation.

The employees introduced themselves, offered to help and decided to call Sonoma County Reptile Rescue.

“They told us bearded dragons are docile creatures and asked us to bring the lizard to them,” the post said. “Jean Ann gently picked it up and carried it down to the parking lot. She gave it a little goodbye pet, then we drove this sweet creature to Sonoma County Reptile Rescue.”

The Sebastopol-based rescue organization will care for the lizard until they find its new home.

“Kudos to Jean Ann and Sandy for their keen eyes and kind hearts,” the sheriff’s office post said.