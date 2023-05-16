The historic Hotel La Rose in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square has entered into a management contract with a New York-based hotel management company to enhance operations and embrace more cutting-edge technology.

Hotel La Rose, a 48-room property, and Life House Hotels aim to continue providing a high-quality guest experience while focusing on optimizing profitability and preserving the century-old hotel’s historic charm.

Hardeep Gill, one of three owners of Hotel La Rose, said they wanted to free up their time while maintaining the hotel and its guests.

“Life House is the perfect solution to operate this historic asset in a very sophisticated manner to optimize profitability, whilst maintaining the specialness and extraordinary charm,” he said in the release.

Hotel general manager Tom Buckley told The Press Democrat the three owners, Lukhbir Gill, Hardeep Gill and Jim McCalligan, will continue to own the hotel while Life House steps in to oversee day-to-day operations.

The decision was motivated by Life House’s reputation for leveraging advanced hospitality technology and efficient systems to enhance hotel management, according to the release.

The Press Democrat has reached out to Life House for comment.

Life House was founded in 2017 and specializes in helping small and medium-sized, independent hotels by investing state-of-the-art computer systems to streamline operations for owners.

The company manages properties across the U.S., including Casa Secoya in Monte Rio and The Metro Hotel in San Francisco.

Hotel La Rose has entered into a management agreement with Life House, which assigned a dedicated asset manager to oversee operations systems and drive increased profitability without compromising the guest experience, the New York-based company said.

“We are excited to partner with the owners of these special hotels, as they seek to spend their time in more meaningful ways,” Life House CEO and founder Rami Zeidan, Founder said in a news release. “We’re excited to continue growing in California as there is an abundance of quaint independent hotels with similar attributes to the many hotels we’ve helped on the East Coast.”

