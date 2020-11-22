Hit-and-run suspect arrested with illegally modified gun, police say

A driver pulled over for a suspected hit and run in Santa Rosa Friday night was found to be in possession of a handgun that had been modified to operate as a machine gun, police said.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to a report that a black Nissan sedan had collided with a parked car in the 2500 block of Buss Drive, according to a report by Santa Rosa police.

As officers investigated, a witness pointed to the suspect, who was driving past.

The driver was Edgar Reyes Lugo of Santa Rosa, police said. After pulling him over, police discovered a handgun on the floorboards of the vehicle, along with a high-capacity magazine.

“A regular magazine will hold 10 rounds, but this one holds 31,” said Sgt. Terry White. “It’s almost as long as the gun itself.”

The gun, he added, had been modified “so that when you pull the trigger, it continues to shoot until you take your finger off the trigger.”

Lugo was also determined to have been operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested, booked into the Sonoma County jail and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a machine gun, possession of a loaded firearm in public, possession of a large-capacity magazine and driving under the influence of alcohol.

