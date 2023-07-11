Hog Fire burns 5 acres off Highway 128 near Cloverdale

The fire was reported just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. It’s burning near Highway 128.|
July 11, 2023, 4:56PM
Crews are battling a fire that burned at least 5 acres Tuesday afternoon northwest of Cloverdale, Cal Fire reported.

The wildfire, named the Hog Fire, is burning near the 33000 block of Highway 128.

It was reported just after 4 p.m. and was burning uphill in windy conditions.

Three airtankers and three helicopters are being used in the attack, according to Cal Fire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

