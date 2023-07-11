Hog Fire burns 5 acres off Highway 128 near Cloverdale
Crews are battling a fire that burned at least 5 acres Tuesday afternoon northwest of Cloverdale, Cal Fire reported.
The wildfire, named the Hog Fire, is burning near the 33000 block of Highway 128.
It was reported just after 4 p.m. and was burning uphill in windy conditions.
Three airtankers and three helicopters are being used in the attack, according to Cal Fire.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi
