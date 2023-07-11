Crews are battling a fire that burned at least 5 acres Tuesday afternoon northwest of Cloverdale, Cal Fire reported.

The wildfire, named the Hog Fire, is burning near the 33000 block of Highway 128.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.0583095&lat=38.8406253&z=10">Click here to view this embed</a>.

It was reported just after 4 p.m. and was burning uphill in windy conditions.

Three airtankers and three helicopters are being used in the attack, according to Cal Fire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

#HogFire: CAL FIRE LNU and local agencies are on scene of a vegetation fire northwest of Cloverdale near the 33000 block of Highway 128. The fire is approximately 2-3 acres, moving uphill with a wind on it. pic.twitter.com/wKeKsBsLiI — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 11, 2023

