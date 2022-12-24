Homeless receive ‘radical hospitality’ at Redwood Gospel Mission event in Santa Rosa

Delbert Grissom and his dog, Lady, were a hit at the annual Christmas Event breakfast at the Redwood Gospel Mission in Santa Rosa on Friday.

A sweet pit bull with a pink collar, everyone wanted to pet Lady.

“Is this your dog?” “She’s so cute!” “Can I pet her?” volunteer servers asked.

“That’s up to her,” he answered.

Grissom was one of up to 150 homeless people served a hot breakfast of a frittata made of scrambled eggs, ham, peppers and cheese as well as country potatoes, along with chocolate milk or orange juice at the St. Vincent de Paul Society’s dining room in Santa Rosa. About 60 people were lined up outside before the doors opened at 10 a.m.

The 43-year-old Santa Rosa native said he isn’t particularly into Christmas, but the food was good and plentiful, and he appreciated it.

“Especially when it tastes good like this,” he said as he scooped up the eggs and potatoes.

If he could have any Christmas wish, Grissom said, it would be to have his mother back, he said, “and I can’t have that.” His mother died after a sore on her leg became infected, 19 days before his 22nd birthday.

Grissom ate quickly, and was gone with Lady a short time later, back on the streets where he said he spends his time telling jokes to make people laugh.

Another attendee, a woman who had full makeup on, said, “I miss the ones I love. It’s a hard life.”

Her companion, a grizzled elderly man with a full beard, said of the holidays, “You become desensitized to it.”

The day’s volunteers included men who participate in the Redwood Gospel Mission’s Men’s New Life Recovery Program, a substance abuse recovery program.

“A lot of us are selfish, so this helps us,” said volunteer Victor Lozada, who helped prep and cook the morning meal. “We try to do what we can to help those in need.”

At the Redwood Gospel Mission on Wilson Street, men and women of all ages got their hair cut and their feet massaged and washed.

“It’s the ultimate way to be a servant,” said Dave Wasson of Cotati, a longtime volunteer foot washer.I’ve heard heartbreaking stories and I’ve heard inspirational ones. You can imagine what it means to someone out in the cold to have their feet massaged and soaked in warm water.”

The man he was working on, a toothless elderly man with gray hair and a beard, fell asleep in the chair.

Devon Holt, 29, of Vallejo was having his hair cut, and said he hoped it would help him land a job with a moving company.

Having the cut “is a blessing, he said. “You have no idea.”

Just after a choir sang Christmas carols on a stage decorated with Christmas trees, Redwood Gospel Mission Executive Director Jeff Gillman said “the thing I love about this is how many volunteers come out and show this radical hospitality. Foot washing has spiritual significance, but it is also very practical for these folks. It’s turned out to be a blessing for both the washers and those having their feet washed.”

