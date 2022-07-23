Evacuation orders lifted after wildfire sparks in Clearlake

Fire evacuation orders have been lifted in Clearlake after a wildfire, dubbed the Park Fire, broke out Saturday afternoon in Clearlake west of State Route 53, according to a Nixle alert issued by the Clearlake Police Department.

However, the road closure on State Rout 53 between Airport Road and Lakeview Way remains in effect, officials said.

The fire has since been contained at 3 to 5 acres, and fire crews were mopping up as of 3:30 p.m., said Sherri Vannest, records communications supervisor for the Clearlake Police Department.

In a video of Sheriff Brian Martin posted on Facebook, he said there was no structure loss and no one was injured.

“A good outcome,” he said.

The fire was first reported in the area of 18th Avenue and State Route 53. A Nixle alert from Clearlake police issued at 1:44 p.m. said there was a “significant threat to life or property” and urged residents to evacuate. The evacuation will stand until about 5 p.m., according to the alert.

The area evacuated was south of Lakeview Avenue to the city limits of Clearlake in Lake County, the alert said. In a Facebook post the Police Department said mandatory evacuations were in effect for the Clear Lake Village Area: Lakeview Drive, Meadowbrooks Drive, Highlands Harbor Drive, Woodside Drive and all connecting streets to the village. That includes all residences on Old Highway 53 to west of Old Highway 53 and Lakeview Way.

The cause of the wildfire is unknown, Vannest said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.