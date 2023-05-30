How gas prices have changed in California in the last week
Gas prices are inching a bit higher this week in reaction to an increase in demand as Americans hit the road.
Even the surge in demand this year, though, has pushed gas prices up just a few cents. A gallon of gas was $3.57 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in California. Gas prices are as of May 26.
Travelers can thank lower prices for a barrel of oil for the tame prices compared to last year's average which was a full dollar more than today's average.
California by the numbers
- Current gas price: $4.83
- 1-week change: +$0.03 (+0.6%)
- 1-year change: -$1.24 (-20.5%)
- Record average gas price: $6.44 (6/14/22)
- Current diesel price: $5.12
- 1-week change: -$0.04 (-0.7%)
- 1-year change: -$1.46 (-22.1%)
- Record high average diesel price: $7.01 (6/18/22)
Metros with most expensive gas in California
#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles: $5.14
#2. San Francisco: $4.98
#3. Santa Rosa: $4.97
#4. Salinas: $4.96
#5. Napa: $4.95
#6. Ventura: $4.93
#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach: $4.89
#8. Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Lompoc: $4.87
#9. Orange County: $4.86
#10. San Rafael: $4.86
#11. San Diego: $4.86
#12. Santa Cruz-Watsonville: $4.83
#13. Oakland: $4.82
#14. San Bernardino: $4.82
#15. Bakersfield: $4.82
#16. Vallejo-Fairfield: $4.80
#17. San Jose: $4.79
#18. Hanford-Corcoran: $4.79
#19. Riverside: $4.79
#20. Visalia-Tulare-Porterville: $4.78
#21. Madera-Chowchilla: $4.72
#22. Sacramento: $4.71
#23. Fresno: $4.71
#24. Yolo: $4.68
#25. El Centro: $4.65
#26. Merced: $4.64
#27. Stockton-Lodi: $4.63
#28. Redding: $4.61
#29. Modesto: $4.58
#30. Chico-Paradise: $4.57
#31. Yuba City: $4.39
States with the most expensive gas
#1. California: $4.83
#2. Hawaii: $4.75
#3. Washington: $4.64
States with the least expensive gas
#1. Mississippi: $3.00
#2. Texas: $3.13
#3. Arkansas: $3.13
