How gas prices have changed in California in the last week

Gas prices are inching a bit higher this week in reaction to an increase in demand as Americans hit the road.

Even the surge in demand this year, though, has pushed gas prices up just a few cents. A gallon of gas was $3.57 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in California. Gas prices are as of May 26.

Travelers can thank lower prices for a barrel of oil for the tame prices compared to last year's average which was a full dollar more than today's average.

California by the numbers

- Current gas price: $4.83

- 1-week change: +$0.03 (+0.6%)

- 1-year change: -$1.24 (-20.5%)

- Record average gas price: $6.44 (6/14/22)



- Current diesel price: $5.12

- 1-week change: -$0.04 (-0.7%)

- 1-year change: -$1.46 (-22.1%)

- Record high average diesel price: $7.01 (6/18/22)



Metros with most expensive gas in California

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles: $5.14

#2. San Francisco: $4.98

#3. Santa Rosa: $4.97

#4. Salinas: $4.96

#5. Napa: $4.95

#6. Ventura: $4.93

#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach: $4.89

#8. Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Lompoc: $4.87

#9. Orange County: $4.86

#10. San Rafael: $4.86

#11. San Diego: $4.86

#12. Santa Cruz-Watsonville: $4.83

#13. Oakland: $4.82

#14. San Bernardino: $4.82

#15. Bakersfield: $4.82

#16. Vallejo-Fairfield: $4.80

#17. San Jose: $4.79

#18. Hanford-Corcoran: $4.79

#19. Riverside: $4.79

#20. Visalia-Tulare-Porterville: $4.78

#21. Madera-Chowchilla: $4.72

#22. Sacramento: $4.71

#23. Fresno: $4.71

#24. Yolo: $4.68

#25. El Centro: $4.65

#26. Merced: $4.64

#27. Stockton-Lodi: $4.63

#28. Redding: $4.61

#29. Modesto: $4.58

#30. Chico-Paradise: $4.57

#31. Yuba City: $4.39



States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.83

#2. Hawaii: $4.75

#3. Washington: $4.64



States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.00

#2. Texas: $3.13

#3. Arkansas: $3.13

