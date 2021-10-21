Her fertilized egg didn’t make it to the womb, but rather became implanted in a fallopian tube.

Because unknown to Ruth, her tubes had been clamped or removed. She knew she had gone into surgery while institutionalized, but had never realized she’d been sterilized during the procedure.

“We talked about it when I was older,” Currie said. “Because it’s something that really bothered her.”

Ruth’s yearning for motherhood was too strong to deny, though. She and her husband, Charles Blood, adopted two girls. The state of California had unilaterally excised Ruth’s ability to raise children, then restored the privilege by approving the adoptions.

Cindy Blood died last year. Joyce Blood Currie lives in Napa.

Unfortunately, Ruth Rodriguez was not an ideal adoptive mother. Currie says her mother physically and mentally abused her daughters, and was prone to violent bursts of rage.

It’s an example the eugenicists would have waved overhead as evidence of the need to filter out “bad parents.” And certainly, pregnancy would have been a huge burden, perhaps scarring, for any Sonoma State Home resident with profound disabilities. Even Marian Rose White, Veal said, “was an adult but also a child” who would have needed assistance to be a mother.

There are counterarguments to selecting parents, of course. A longitudinal study of people diagnosed as intellectually impaired in San Francisco in the 1930s found that 40 years later, more than 67% were living normal lives — working, raising families, paying mortgages.

“Finding individuals and telling their stories is really important. But it’s also important to keep in mind that this was a systematic thing. If we look at the kinds of processes used, the quote-unquote consent made by patients or parents — at an institution like Sonoma in the 1940s, in no way would this be considered consent by the bioethical standards of today.”

Who was a reasonable candidate for mandated sterilization, and who wasn’t? Stern says it’s the wrong question.

Currie also is convinced that a good deal of her mother’s rage and instability was triggered by her experience in the institution, and the knowledge that a potentially healthy baby was left to wither in her fallopian tubes.

“I think the baby was supposed be a little boy,” Currie noted. “I was supposed to have an older brother. My mom had some psychological damage from that. She would try to fight everybody.”

Currie gets by at the age of 62 by working three jobs. Her life hasn’t been smooth. It took her years of therapy and recovery from a drug addiction to come to terms with her childhood.

That sort of family trauma is at the root of the drive for reparations.

They will come a few years too late for Ruth Rodriguez, and three decades too late for Lucy. But others may benefit yet. Stern’s revised estimates for 2022 are 383 surviving victims from California institutions, and more than 200 specifically from Sonoma — which, thanks to Fred Butler, carried out the practice later than most facilities.

And Currie has balanced the ledger. She has two children, five grandchildren and a great-grandbaby.

Her daughter manages a winery tasting room and currently lives with Joyce while she house-hunts. Currie’s son lives in Fairfield and works for Multi-Color, a company that makes wine labels.

They all get together regularly to laugh and commiserate and bicker — the run-of-the-mill connection that defines an enduring human family.

Lucy Rodriguez standing in front of a house in Sonoma that was next door to the home in which she worked — and later lived as the wife of her former employer. (Joyce Blood Currie)

Susan Hetrick is happy to hear that Lucy’s modern-day family is thriving. Named Susan Noonan as a child, she grew up three doors down from the home in Sonoma where Lucy Rodriguez worked as a housekeeper — and where Lucy later lived as wife to the man who had employed her, former Sonoma police chief Art Lavin.

Hetrick, who now lives in North Carolina, agrees with others who knew Lucy that describing her as “feebleminded” or something similar would have been not only cruel, but inaccurate. She recalls a kind, generous woman who cooked like an angel and smelled of carnations, and who spoke openly of her sterilization.

“I thought it was awful,” Hetrick said. “Every little girl, they can’t wait till they grow up and can be mommies, too. And these ladies didn’t get to be mommies. Later, when I had kids, it just made me pissed off. How dare the state do this to anyone?”

Hetrick finds a bit of comfort in knowing the California government will finally acknowledge that it had no business guiding procreation, at least not in the absence of true consent.

“Lucy and all those like her deserve respect,” Hetrick said. “They may only get it in their afterlife, but that’s better than not at all.”

How we reported this story Press Democrat reporter Phil Barber spent several months researching this story. He conducted dozens of interviews and reviewed hundreds of pages of documents and audio recordings to learn more about what happened at Sonoma State Home. He also consulted with DNA genealogist Bonnie Bossert to track down relatives of those who had been forcibly sterilized.

