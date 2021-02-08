How educators can apply PPE costs to their tax deductions

Educators who have been paying for personal protective equipment from their own pockets can apply the costs to their educator expense deductions on their federal taxes, according to the IRS.

The educator expense deduction typically covers the cost of professional development and additional classroom supplies. Now educators can use the $250 tax break for PPE, disinfectant and other supplies that protect against the coronavirus, as long as they were purchased after March 12, 2020.

Elementary and secondary teachers, principals, counselors, instructors and aides who work at least 900 hours per school year are eligible for the deduction.

Deductions should be claimed on Form 1040, Form 1040-SR or Form 1040-NR. For more information, visit irs.gov/taxtopics/tc458.