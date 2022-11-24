While thousands of Northern California wildfire victims wait to be reimbursed from what’s left of a $13.5 billion restitution fund, three large corporations have laid claim to more than $1 billion of that money, potentially tying up individual settlements even longer, The Press Democrat has learned.

The largest corporate claim by far is from Adventist Health, a faith-based nonprofit health care giant that provides services in Paradise, the town devastated by the 2018 Camp Fire.

Court records indicate the health care company sought more than $1 billion, including $500 million in “punitive damages,” from the trust — sums lawyers for victims called “grossly over-inflated“ and ”far in excess of the amount of damage.”

Court records indicate Comcast put in claims for more than $93 million, while AT&T has sought more than $238 million.

The nearly $1.3 billion claimed by the three companies amounts to almost 20% of the $6.75 billion in cash originally set aside in the Fire Victim Trust for people who lost homes, businesses and loved ones in a series of wildfires traced to faulty or poorly maintained PG&E equipment.

The other half of the trust, which was established after Pacific Gas & Electric Co. declared bankruptcy in 2019, was made up of shares of the struggling company’s stock, which until recent months had been trading for far less than its valuation when the fund was formed.

The fund to reimburse victims of the 2017 North Bay wildfires, the 2018 Camp Fire and other PG&E-sparked disasters has always been short on cash. The deficit has forced many fire victims to accept payments years after the fires that so far amount to only 45% of their claims for devastating property loss and emotional damage.

As of Nov. 15, the trust had distributed $5.51 billion to victims and added more than $1 billion to the cash pile through stock sales.

Trust officials declined to disclose the current size of each individual corporate claim — which may have changed through negotiations in ways not visible in the public record — saying claims are privileged information. However, a reference to a $1 billion total appears in a recent letter from a fire victims’ attorney posted to social media.

The Press Democrat confirmed the claims with Trust Administrator Cathy Yanni in a recent interview, who said they totaled “approximately $1 billion.”

Adventist Health is a nonprofit doing business in California and Hawaii that describes itself as a faith-based group with more than 34,000 employees. In Paradise, Adventist’s Feather River Hospital was damaged by the Camp Fire, which killed 85 people as California’s deadliest wildfire in history.

A spokesperson for Adventist Health declined to disclose the current size of the claim, but in a statement, an official said it was for “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

“Our hospital, Adventist Health Feather River, and a number of clinics and other structures were damaged or destroyed by the Camp Fire, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in losses,” spokesperson Japhet de Olivera wrote in a text message.

“We are working to recover those losses from the Fire Victim Trust and are hopeful we will reach an appropriate resolution to our claims with the Trust.”

In the months after the Camp Fire, Adventist Health reported that it believed insurance would cover all of the costs of losses to the fire associated with the hospital, including revenue losses, according to April 2019 reporting in the Sacramento Business Journal.

Even while the PG&E bankruptcy deal was being negotiated, lawyers for individual fire victims worried about how much money Adventist could tie up.

“The Adventist Health claims, if successful as filed...would take an enormous amount of money from the wildfire victims,” lawyers negotiating for victims in PG&E’s bankruptcy said in a 2020 court objection to the health care system’s original compensation request.

The committee did not object to AT&T or Comcast’s claims.

AT&T did not respond to Press Democrat requests for comment sent to media relations contacts.

A spokesperson for Comcast said the company sought to replace critical infrastructure that was destroyed in such communities as Paradise and Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park.

“What happened to our infrastructure just like many of the homeowners is utter devastation,” Joan Hammel, the head of Comcast public relations in California, told The Press Democrat. “Comcast is part of those communities and provides services in those communities and was impacted by the fires like those communities.”

She pointed to a company history of charitable work in the wake of the 2017 and 2018 wildfires and said Comcast employees sought to be a part of the rebuild effort.