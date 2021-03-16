How to calculate your BMI to see if you qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine

Californians ages 16-64 with severe health conditions became eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine Monday, and severe obesity is among the conditions listed to qualify.

The State of California is using body mass index (BMI) to determine whether someone has severe obesity. BMI is calculated by dividing a person’s weight in kilograms by the square of their height in meters, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

California defines severe obesity as having a body mass index (BMI) that is equal to or more than 40 kg/m².

The CDC has an online calculator for anyone age 20 and older to calculate their BMI. Visit https://bit.ly/3rZ2bpm, then enter your weight and height to determine your BMI.

Those younger than 20 can calculate their BMI with a version geared toward children and teens. Visit cdc.gov/healthyweight/bmi/calculator.html.

For more information on vaccine eligibility, visit covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/.