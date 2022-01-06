How we reported on the Oath Keepers

Two months before the one-year anniversary of Jan. 6, 2021, Press Democrat reporters Emily Wilder, Phil Barber and Andrew Graham began working on identifying local affiliates of the Oath Keepers, a group under fire for its involvement in the Capitol insurrection.

The investigation began with downloading a leaked database of Oath Keepers members made available by online whistleblower group Distributed Denial of Secrets.

After organizing and analyzing the more than 5 GB of data, the three reporters identified 100 members who listed addresses in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Lake and Marin counties when enrolling in the Oath Keepers over the last decade.

The reporters used public records, social media profiles and contact information in the leak to verify and track down dozens of these people. They were able to reach 17 by email and phone, and had in-depth interviews with seven in order to understand the nature and extent of local Oath Keepers activity.

Wilder, Graham and Barber supplemented these conversations by talking to political scientists and other experts who monitor extremist groups, in order to provide context on the Oath Keepers’ history and reputation and where the organization may be headed.

