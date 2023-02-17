“Go home Ken Matson” (sic) graffiti appeared this week on tree stumps at a Fifth Street West site under construction by a Concord-based developer.

De Nova Homes – not Ken Mattson or his partners – are building nine single-family residences and three duplexes to replace a dilapidated home that was torn down in January on the 1.5-acre property.

De Novo Homes could not be reached for comment on the misspelled graffiti.

Mattson and his business partner Tim Lefever have come under scrutiny after buying more than 80 Sonoma Valley properties in the past seven years, many of which sit empty and untouched.

De Novo’s Fifth Street West project, known as Hummingbird Cottages, received push back from the Sonoma Planning Commission in May, which initially denied the application citing concerns about density in the residential neighborhood.

Neighbors also rejected De Novo’s project during the planning commission’s review, with objections that the two-story design is inconsistent with the surrounding neighborhood.

But changes to the city’s Housing Element to accommodate denser housing allowed the project to move forward. On June 2, the commission voted 5-1 to approve the project with Commissioner Larry Barnett opposed and Commissioner Bill Willers absent from the proceedings.

Of the 15 housing units, 12 will be sold at market rate, with three to be offered below-market rate. The size of duplex units will range from 1,379- to 1,618-square-feet and the size of detached homes will be between 1,757- to 1,918-square-feet. It is unclear when the project will be complete.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com