The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, identified the pedestrian killed over the weekend by a pickup truck in Petaluma as Nicolas Duran, 23.

Duran was struck about 5:50 a.m. Saturday along South McDowell Boulevard, just north of Baywood Drive, according to Petaluma police.

He was not in a crosswalk, said Petaluma police Sgt. Walt Spiller.

The driver remained at the scene, called 911 to report the crash and was cooperative throughout the investigation, Spiller said. Duran died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Authorities ask that anyone who witnessed or has video footage of the crash contact Petaluma Traffic Officer Garrett Sholin at 707-776-3721.

