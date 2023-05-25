U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson gets no shortage of feedback from his constituents, on just about every topic imaginable. Lately, some of those messages have related to America’s looming debt crisis. Just not as many as Thompson expected.

“The amount I’m hearing doesn’t correspond to what’s at stake,” said Thompson, a Democrat whose district includes all of Napa County and portions of five other counties, including Sonoma.

What’s at stake, Thompson and others say, is immense.

If Congress doesn’t reach an agreement to raise the federal debt ceiling or find some other solution to the current standoff by June 1, analysts say, it could result in global financial instability and rain another blow on the United States’ international standing. On the homefront, interest rates could skyrocket, while investment could dividends tank. And a long list of federally funded jobs, programs and services might be in jeopardy.

As of now, the precise impacts are unknown.

“You can run a bunch of numbers, you can analyze the impact, but the truth is, the ripple effects can be hard to calculate,” said Rep. Jared Huffman, a Democrat whose coastal district runs from San Pablo Bay to the Oregon border. “The U.S. dollar and its stability in full faith and credit is kind of the cornerstone of the global financial system. If we were to default on our debt for the first time in history, it would be uncharted territory.”

Since 1960, the U.S. has raised the debt ceiling 78 times. But in this new, deeply weird era of American politics, with a militant far-right faction pushing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (a California Republican) to reject any concessions, all bets are off.

“I am concerned,” Huffman said. “More concerned than I am hopeful at this point. And that has changed. If you asked me a month ago, I would say for sure level heads will prevail. I’m not so confident now.”

If June 1 arrives with no resolution, the U.S. Treasury will likely run out of the cash it needs to pay its bills around June 8, according to a “debt limit scenario update” released by Moody’s Analytics earlier this month.

There are innumerable, branching possibilities both before and after that. But if the United States does indeed default, these are some of the people in our community who stand to suffer real consequences:

Older adults

Two of the largest and most fundamental federal entitlement programs are Social Security and Medicare. Both exist primarily to help retired Americans survive outside the workforce. Both could be disrupted by a default.

It’s a real issue in Sonoma County, where 21.1% of the population is 65 or older, according to data from the 2022 U.S. Census. That is well above the state average of 15.2%, and the national average of 16.8%. Marin (23.4%), Mendocino (23.7%) and Lake (23.1%) counties have even more older residents than Sonoma.

In December 2021, Sonoma County had 103,400 residents drawing Old-Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance — the technical name for the program that delivers most Social Security benefits. Total monthly benefits flowing to county residents at that time amounted to $173 million, according to the Social Security Administration.

No one is arguing that important spigot will go dry June 1, or even by July. But for people on a fixed income, the uncertainty weighs heavily.

That includes Sue Aiken. The 82-year-old Oakmont resident said she lives “very comfortably.” But she was the victim of a Ponzi scheme that was discovered in 2020, she said. When that happened, a monthly income stream went away and Aiken had to dip into reserves to make up the gap. She wouldn’t look forward to that occurring again with her monthly Social Security check.

“It’s just the concern of what happens, and how long would it go?” said Aiken, a retired career counselor. “Most people here (in Oakmont) have adequate money to take care of themselves for a while, but you never know. If someone gets quite ill — there are regular bills to be paid, mortgages.”

Aiken uses Medicare for some of her medical costs, she said, and she knows some of her neighbors are much more reliant on that federal assistance.

“We have people pushing 100,” Aiken said. “You worry about, if I live that long, can I afford to?”

The poor

Other well-established federal entitlements, like Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are income-based. Unemployment benefits, which also flow from Washington DC, are another vital means of staying afloat in times of economic hardship.

All could be on thin ice. And so could other services for low-income residents.