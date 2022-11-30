In Georgia, Walker’s pace in the finish worries Republican allies

ATLANTA — Herschel Walker was being swamped by negative television ads. His Democratic opponents were preparing to flood the polls for early voting as soon as doors opened. After being hit by fresh allegations of carpetbagging, he was left with just over a week to make his final appeals to voters in the runoff for Georgia’s Senate seat.

But for five days, Walker was off the campaign trail.

The decision to skip campaigning over the crucial Thanksgiving holiday weekend has Walker’s Republican allies airing frustrations and concerns about his campaign strategy in the final stretch of the overtime election against Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Democrats, they point out, have gotten a head start on Republicans in their early-voting push and are drowning out the GOP on the airwaves — outspending them 2-to-1. With less than a week to go, time is running out fast for Walker to make inroads with the moderate conservatives who did not support him during the general election.

“We almost need a little bit more time for Herschel’s campaign to get everything off the ground,” said Jason Shepherd, the former chair of the Cobb County Republican Party, pointing to the transition from a general election campaign to a runoff sprint. Notably, the runoff campaign was cut from nine weeks to four by a Republican-backed law passed last year.

“I think we’re behind the eight ball on this one,” Shepherd added.

Shepherd said Walker’s decision not to campaign during Thanksgiving was just one troubling choice. He also pointed to a series of mailers sent by the Georgia Republican Party encouraging voters to find their polling places that contained broken QR codes as examples of poor organizing. And he raised concern about the steady stream of advertisements supporting Warnock, a first-term senator and pastor, on conservative talk radio and contemporary Christian stations.

Both Democrats and Republicans note that they are far from counting Walker out. The race remains within the margin of error, according to recent polling. Democrats outspent Republicans in the general election, too, pouring in more than $100 million, compared with $76 million spent by Republicans.

Still, Walker, the former football star, won 1.9 million votes earlier this month — landing 37,000 votes short of Warnock and roughly 60,000 votes shy of the 50% threshold that would have won the election outright.

His campaign has been one of the most turbulent in recent memory: Walker was found to have lied or exaggerated details about his education, his business, his charitable giving and his work in law enforcement. He acknowledged a history of violent and erratic behavior, tied to a mental illness, and did not dispute an ex-wife’s accusation of assault. Two women claimed that he had urged them to have abortions, although he ran as a staunchly anti-abortion candidate. He denied their accounts. He regularly delivered rambling speeches, which Democrats widely circulated with glee.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that Herschel Walker might be the most flawed Republican nominee in the nation this year,” said Rick Dent, a media consultant who has worked for candidates from both parties and plans to vote for Warnock.

Still, despite all their spending against Walker, Dent said, Democrats “have not been able to shake him yet.”

With the Democrats’ majority in the U.S. Senate already secured, both parties have struggled to frame the race in all-or-nothing terms. Still, the runoff will determine whether Democrats win a 51st seat, perhaps easing the path for some judicial appointments. It will also cement the Democrats’ status as competitors in a onetime Republican stronghold.

The super PAC aligned with Senate Democrats said Wednesday that it will spend nearly $6 million on a tough television ad focused on the allegations of physical violence and abuse against Walker. The advertisement strikes a somber tone, quoting Walker’s ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, his son Christian and an ex-girlfriend, all saying that Walker threatened them. It concludes, “Herschel Walker doesn’t belong in the Senate.”

Walker’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Walker has continued to be hit by damaging news. Last week, a county official in Texas confirmed that Walker filed to receive a tax exemption for his home there, citing the property as his primary residence, even though he was running for office as a resident of Georgia. The news, first reported by CNN, prompted a complaint from Democrats, who have asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the state attorney general to review whether he ran afoul of residency rules.