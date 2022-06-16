Inaugural Mendocino Coast Purple Urchin Festival seeks to help rebalance troubled marine ecosystem

The site, kelpwatch.org , at kelp.codefornature.org, also has data on kelp coverage for each quarter since 1985.

The Nature Conservancy and a host of partners earlier this year launched an interactive webpage that allows the public to observe transitions in California’s coastal kelp forest on a local scale from 1984 forward.

They’ll be serving purple urchin this weekend on the Mendocino Coast, offering creamy seafood morsels cooked up in a variety of preparations, savory and sweet.

It’s part of an effort to spread the word that the abundant urchins — the edible parts of them — are delicious, and that consuming more of them can help restore balance to a troubled North Coast marine ecosystem.

Known in the food world as uni, the yellow-orange meat will be featured on menus of at least eight restaurants participating in the first-ever, three-day Mendocino Coast Purple Urchin Festival.

The event, which begins Friday, is part feast, part fundraiser, part educational seminar and part recruitment fair.

The giant sea stars that once kept purple urchin populations in check have mostly died away over the past decade, contributing to an urchin population boom that shows no signs of abating. It has had decimating consequences for the coast’s kelp forests, and some of the other creatures that call them home, including red abalone.

In the local absence of natural urchin predators, such as sea otters and large sea stars, festival organizers hope hungry humans might pick up the slack, and they’re using the weekend to promote that cause.

“Until there’s a predator, we’re it,” said Sheila Semans, executive director of the Fort Bragg-based Noyo Center for Marine Science, a participant and beneficiary of the event.

Semans is among the major advocates promoting an urchin fishery in the region and working with stakeholders to develop the infrastructure to do so.

But building consumer demand for the salty-sweet substance scooped from inside spiky urchin shells is just one way scientists and others are working to rebalance the coastal ecosystem in hopes of facilitating recovery of its dominant plant species: bull kelp.

Urchin removal by commercial and recreational divers at select sites on the Mendocino Coast has continued for several years, though the coronavirus pandemic and funding limitations have slowed the pace.

A $2 million boost in federal funding obtained through Rep. Jared Huffman for kelp restoration in the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary will help cover some additional urchin removal efforts there later this year, among other projects.

Recent attempts also have been made to plant kelp spores and juvenile plants on the floor of Albion Cove on the Mendocino Coast using techniques developed at San Jose State University’s Moss Landing Marine Laboratories.

And work continues at Friday Harbor Labs at the University of Washington to breed pycnopodia helianthoides, or sunflower sea stars, the huge, multi-armed predators that once consumed urchins en masse.

“There’s a lot in the works right now, and there’s lots of good ideas,” said Tristin McHugh, Kelp Project director for The Nature Conservancy in Fort Bragg.

But the “big picture right now is just evaluating tools of restoration — really understanding what can we possibly to do maybe turn the tables,” she said.

Though work in many areas is advancing, the urchins still have the upper hand, moving back into some coves that have been cleared and quickly consuming baby kelp seeded on “green gravel” and planted in Albion Cove. A second attempt at embedding young kelp is planned for August under different conditions, said Scott Hamilton, associate professor of ichthyology — the branch of zoology that deals with fishes — at the Moss Landing labs.

A group at Sonoma State University also is working on kelp planting strategies and expects to place some in Drake’s Bay later this year, said Rietta Hohman, Kelp Restoration Program coordinator at the Greater Farallones Association. But it remains experimental, part of “a very new field,” she said.

Kelp forest rebound

There is some good news.

A strong, nutrient-rich, cold water upwelling last year along the North Coast produced highly favorable conditions that allowed for a resurgence of bull kelp in certain areas, pointing to potential strongholds that could factor in future restoration efforts.

Filling in gaps from decades of satellite imagery and aircraft surveys once conducted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, The Nature Conservancy used 16 drone pilots to survey 90 miles of coast, from Point Arena to Timber Gulch, located south of Fort Ross.

At some points, there was three times the bull kelp as there had been a year earlier, Vienna Saccomanno, Ocean Science associate, said late last year.

“It is important to note that tripling or doubling something when there wasn’t much there to begin with doesn’t mean we’re back to normal or the system has recovered,” Saccomanno said. “In 2021 we estimate that we’re still about 75% below the historical annual average extent. So in other words, we still need about four times more kelp than we saw in 2021 to just be in line with the historical average.”