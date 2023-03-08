Indigenous artist Meyo Marrufo intertwines art, culture for Sonoma Valley exhibit

Where to find more of Marrufo’s art: May at AQ in Tuolumne and at the Native Arts Expo at the Gualala Arts Center in October.

Meyo Marrufo is showing and helped co-curate the current exhibit “We are Still Here: Pomo Artists on Our Cultural Landscape” at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art. The other exhibit is “New Californians: Photographs by Judy Dater.” Both exhibits run until April 30. The exhibits include work from Silver Galleto, Bonnie Lockhart, Clint McKay, Robin Meely, Kathleen Smith and Eric Wilder.

Meyo Marrufo wears an infectious smile as she enters the classroom at the Lake County Campus of Woodland Community College in Clearlake. She's awhirl with the business of setting up the equipment needed to connect with attendees in person and online, who are here for her art talk. The one-time public event was a request by the community college for Marrufo to speak and connect with students.

The Lake County resident’s art and lectures offer a compelling introduction to her culture and those of the Pomo people.

"Meyo is a brilliant artist and cultural educator. Her commitment to sharing knowledge is deep and tireless,“ said Lisa Kaplan, lead curator at Middletown Art Center. ”It not only bears many fruits for regional Native artists and people, but for all people including students K-12 through curriculum development she has contributed to."

Marrufo adds to the dialogue of the 100-plus tribes of Indigenous people living in California. She says that although she has tremendous knowledge of Pomo culture, her work represents her truth, and does not presume to speak for others. By taking a step through art, education and nature's powers, communities will be nurtured and supported, allowing for more cohesion and community to take place.

"My art is about what I am feeling or what I want to express. When I share my art, there is usually some writing with it. I like to tell people that it either talks about the picture or the mindset,“ she said. ”If it starts a conversation, that is great. Inclusion and healing are perspective. Is my art going to heal my people? No, but if a person sees it and learns from it, finds beauty in it or even relates to it … it is doing what it is supposed to do."

Nestled in the Clear Lake Basin, her tribe is the Robinson Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians. Marrufo said she moved “home,” to Pomo land, in her 20s after growing up in Humboldt County around friends of the Hupa, Yurok and Karuk tribes. She has also lived in Sacramento, among the communities of Miwok and Maidu.

Marrufo has always had ties to the Indigenous communities around Northern California and learned about Pomo history and culture from the tribal elders of the different tribes in the area. Through her own research into her culture and by asking lots of questions, Marrufo found basket weaving. She found the art form was a creative way to connect and picked up weaving methods from other weavers along the way.

Marrufo’s creative process

Marrufo’s art ranges from basketry, jewelry, digital drawings to prints. All of her distinctive work merges her interpretation of traditional culture with contemporary art applications and installations.

Her day often starts with beading in the morning while planning her day, and again at night to decompress.

She said plants are important and are significant both in her art and culture, too. For example, the Bittern bird that hides in the leaves of tule rush, tells the story of the importance of tule plant as habitat, food, clothing, shelter and toy-making for the tribe. The Bittern is camouflaged within the reeds awaiting the hitch — an important fish in Pomo culture found only in Clear Lake and its tributaries.

"I gather, tend, harvest my materials in my traditional cultural landscape. From the area my tribe is from,“ she said. "Pomo peoples wove some of the finest baskets in the world using at least 10 different techniques. Variations of techniques include lattice twining, open work twine and coiling methods which incorporate sedge roots, willows, dogwood, redbud and bulrush. Pomo made baskets for everything from hauling firewood to storing acorns, catching fish to cooking, gifting during weddings to carrying their young children."

When harvesting plants for baskets, she stewards the land as did her ancestors, never taking more than she needs. When she works as she has to perpetuate the making of traditional basketry, what makes it difficult is that so much of the ancestral lands where gathering took place for millennia is now privatized.

She added the baskets she makes are usually given away.

”Depending on what I am making, they (the pieces) will either be used by me or given as gifts or sold,“ she said. ”Really it depends on what it is. Workbaskets or another term: open twined baskets is what I make normally.“

During her campus art talk, she shared tidbits of her digital process to create art prints.

Her digital prints are created from sketches or as she likes to call them, “finger doodles,” using an app on her phone. The drawing typically includes basketry and a theme or a focus like an animal or season. The focus can also be words that bring forth powerful imagery like “renewal.”