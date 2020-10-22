Motorcyclist dies in east Santa Rosa crash

A man riding a motorcycle died after colliding with a car along a busy east Santa Rosa thoroughfare Thursday morning, causing a shutdown for hours as first responders investigated and cleared the crash site.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is not identifying the victim until his family has been notified.

The motorcyclist was apparently driving north on Farmers Lane around 6:30 a.m. when he collided with the passenger side of a Ford sedan turning onto Hoen Avenue, police said. The rider was ejected and found on the street when emergency personnel arrived.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor, police said.

The large emergency response prompted a closure of Farmers Lane in both directions, just south of the Montgomery Village Shopping Center, causing long delays for drivers navigating the congested corridor near Highway 12.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 12 nearing Farmers Lane was reduced to one lane.

Roadways were reopened about four hours later.

Santa Rosa Police are still investigating the crash and encouraged witnesses or anyone with information to contact Officer Jeff Adams at 707-543-3636.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.