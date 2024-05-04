Authorities described a man who led police on a chase through three Bay Area counties before an hours-long standoff that closed Interstate 80 around Fairfield as critically injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday night.

There had been no public update on the man’s condition, nor had law enforcement identified him as of mid Saturday morning.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday night, footage from NBC Bay Area showed officers pulling the suspect from his vehicle and then placing him into an ambulance. He was initially reported as dead, but California Highway Patrol sent local media outlets an update late Friday night indicating the man was still alive.

Medical personnel were able to revive him at an area hospital. CHP did not disclose which facility it was.

Friday’s pursuit started when a woman called law enforcement to report a driver next to her on Highway 101 outside Santa Rosa had fired a gunshot at her. Her car was struck but she was not injured.

Officers identified what they believed to be the suspect vehicle as a 2001 Toyota Corolla registered to Rohnert Park, CHP Santa Rosa spokesperson Officer David deRutte told The Press Democrat Friday.

They found the car around 2 p.m. in a shopping center parking lot off Rohnert Park Expressway and Commerce Boulevard.

The driver fled and led authorities on a chase on southbound Highway 101. Speeds remained around 65 to 75 mph. The driver turned onto Highway 37 before returning to Highway 101. From there, he crossed the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

Authorities used a spike strip to pop the Toyota’s tires and the suspect came to a stop. CHP closed I-80 to traffic in both directions around 4 p.m. The highway was closed for more than two hours, before authorities opened westbound lanes around 6:45 p.m., according to the time stamps of posts made to the agency’s X account.

Officers opened some eastbound lanes an hour later. The highway did not fully reopen until after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, as officers conducted their investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @AndrewGraham88