Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives find 750 marijuana plants at Fort Ross home

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office detectives found approximately 750 marijuana plants at a home near Fort Ross on Thursday.

Investigators also found an illegal system to divert water at the Seaview Road home, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials found the plants while serving a search warrant related to an “illegal trespass marijuana grow,” the office reported.

Other details weren’t released and an investigation continues, according to authorities.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi