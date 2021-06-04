Subscribe

Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives find 750 marijuana plants at Fort Ross home

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 4, 2021, 8:00AM
Updated 37 minutes ago

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office detectives found approximately 750 marijuana plants at a home near Fort Ross on Thursday.

Investigators also found an illegal system to divert water at the Seaview Road home, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials found the plants while serving a search warrant related to an “illegal trespass marijuana grow,” the office reported.

Other details weren’t released and an investigation continues, according to authorities.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette