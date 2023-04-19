It’s official: Here’s what new record snow levels at Lake Tahoe ski resort looks like

With several more inches of snow this week, Palisades Tahoe officially broke its snowfall record Tuesday.

The resort reported 10 more inches of snow early this week for a total of 710 inches of snow this season — that’s 178% of the average of 400 inches.

The previous record was 707 inches for the 2016-2017 season.

“Skiers and snowboarders have had an unforgettable time on both the groomed trails and the untouched snow pockets,” Dee Byrne, president of Palisades Tahoe, said in a statement.

Other Lake Tahoe resorts have hit record snowfall levels, too. Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe received 570 inches on the season, surpassing a total of 564 inches in 2016-2017. And Kirkwood, half an hour south of Lake Tahoe, was inundated with 708 inches, which broke a 40-year record of 700 inches set in 1983.

Palisades Tahoe will keep its Alpine Meadows side of the mountain open until July 4.